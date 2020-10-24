US Navy Plane Crashes In Alabama: 2 Pilots Onboard Killed, No Civilians Injured

The T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed in Foley, Alabama, killing 2 pilots who were onboard. As per the US Navy, the two seater aircraft crashed in a residential area. However, the names of the pilots have not been released so far. The department took to its official Twitter handle, confirming the incident. The tweet said, “T-6B Crash in Foley, AL: A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed in Foley, Alabama, at approximately 5 p.m. CST today. The aircrew did not survive the crash”.

T-6B Crash in Foley, AL:

A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed in Foley, Alabama, at approximately 5 p.m. CST today. The aircrew did not survive the crash. The names of the deceased will not be released until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification. — flynavy (@flynavy) October 24, 2020

We are not aware of any civilian casualties this time. The incident is currently under investigation. The Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities. — flynavy (@flynavy) October 24, 2020

No civilians injured

Right ahead of this tweet, the department made another tweet saying that they are not aware of ‘any civilian casualties’. They assured that the navy is completely cooperating with the local authorities and the incident is under investigation. However, a home and several cars had caught fire after the plane crash. The fire was extinguished but the damage to the house and vehicles could not be controlled. After two hours, another Tweet was made by the department saying that no civilians have been injured.

UPDATE on T-6B Crash: We have confirmed that no civilians have been injured as a result of this mishap. Navy personnel are on scene and cooperating with local authorities to secure the area and ensure the safety of the local community — flynavy (@flynavy) October 24, 2020

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn two of our pilots who lost their lives during an aircraft crash in Alabama today. Our deepest sympathy goes to their family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Shipmates. We have the watch. — Naval Air Training (@CNATRA) October 24, 2020

According to the reports in the Navy Times, Naval Air Forces spokesperson Cmdr. Zachary Harrell said that the flight took off from the Naval Air Station Whiting Field near Milton, Florida, is about 90 minutes away from the crash site. According to the NAVY, there are currently 245 Navy T-6Bs serving the Chief of Naval Air Training at NAS Whiting Field and NAS Corpus Christi, Texas. Also, 6 additional T-6B aircraft are stationed in the US Navy Test Pilot School in NAS Patuxent River, Maryland. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office also took to its official Twitter handle saying that no civilians were injured on the ground. It also mentioned that the DOD and Navy personnel will be handling the investigation and will provide all the required details. The tweet said, “Update plane crash: The plane involved in the crash is going to be a US Naval aircraft. No civilians were injured on the ground”.

Update plane crash: The plane involved in the crash is going to be a US Naval aircraft. No civilians were injured on the ground. DOD and Navy personnel will be handling the investigation and will provide further updates. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) October 23, 2020

(Image Credits: Representative/Unsplash)