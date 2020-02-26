US NSA Robert O’Brien Says Indians Have Friends In America, White House

US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien thanked people of India who came out to support President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their two-day visit. O’Brien said that India has friends in the United States and in the White House, emphasising on the “friendship and partnership” of the two countries.

“Thanks to all the people of India that came out to support President Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, and the US delegation, affirming their friendship and partnership far into the future,” O’Brien said tweeted.

“You have friends in the USA and in the White House,” he added.

The White House also, in a separate tweet, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for “incredible hospitality”. After POTUS and FLOTUS departed from India, the White House tweeted saying the trip was “productive” and “awe-inspiring”.

President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS are wheels up for Washington, DC, following a productive and awe-inspiring trip to India!



THANK YOU to both Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India for their incredible hospitality! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 25, 2020

'Freedom, Rule of law'

During his trip to India, President Trump invoked the shared traditions of democracy and constitutions of both the countries that protect “freedom, individual rights, and the rule of law”. “America loves India, America respects India, and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people,” said Trump.

The White House, in a statement, said that the US President and Prime Minister Modi are working towards a trade agreement which will reflect the “full potential of the economic relationship” between the two countries. Meanwhile, India announced that it will procure over $3 billion in American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60R helicopters. The two leaders also discussed the importance of building secure 5G systems to promote a trusted networking future.

