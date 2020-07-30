'Trees For Gun' Initiative Rolled Out In Patiala; Arms Licence Seekers Must Plant Trees

In a major step in combating the deforestation in Patiala, Punjab, Patiala divisional commissioner has rolled out the orders for arms license seekers making the plantation of the saplings mandatory for the arms license seekers. A person seeking the arms license has to plant 10 saplings and the person seeking to renew an existing arms license has to plant five saplings. This is a mandatory exercise for license seekers.

Commissioner has put out the directions keeping in view that the groundwater level is dipping and plantation of saplings will help to improve the situation. Moreover, this is another way to combat deforestation in the city.

READ | 'Why I Think Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered': Subramanian Swamy Cites 24-point Evidence

READ | Mayawati Wants CBI Probe In Sushant's Death; Reveals 'real Purpose' Of Congress Netas

In the form of evidence applicant of the license has to click selfies of each plantation separately and attach the photos along with application form. Patiala’s Division Commissioner Chander Giand has initiated the idea and given the name 'trees for gun' campaign. The plantation of saplings will make people realise the importance of nature and teach them how to maintain it. The exercise will help to improve the cover of trees.

Patiala Member of Parliament appreciated the move initiated by the commission and further made an appeal to all the districts in Punjab for the implementation of this idea. The process of procuring the arms license has to clear several barriers as per rules and this is another addition to save the environment.

Patiala is known as the royal city of Punjab and home turf of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The city will now be able to retain greenery which was somewhat compromised because of concrete-based construction. the mandatory exercise of planting saplings is also said to educate the people. However, getting the police clearance and the report of a dope test while submitting the arms license application is also among other important requisites to apply for arms licence.

READ | Sushant Suicide-sceptic & First-responder Sandip Ssingh Reveals 'not Formally Summoned'

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Files Caveat In SC After Rhea Chakraborty Moves Apex Court