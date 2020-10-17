US President Donald Trump Claims Only Jesus Christ Is More Famous Than Him

In yet another controversial remark, US President Donald Trump has said that the only person more famous than him is Jesus Christ. Trump, who has previously attracted flak for making “unscientific” claims, once again left everybody aghast with his pompous claims. As per reports, while addressing his followers at Greenville, North Carolina on October 15, Trump claimed that he was once told that he was "the most famous person in the world."

"Someone said to me the other day 'You're the most famous person in the world by far'... I said 'no I'm not’ ... they said 'Who's more famous?'... I said, 'Jesus Christ,'" said Trump at the rally.

TRUMP exalting JESUS CHRIST over himself at today’s rally in North Carolina. You love to see it !!! pic.twitter.com/DGLTmqZyus — Bloodstain Lane (@BloodstainLane7) October 15, 2020

'I am under audit'

The 74-year-old Republican leader is set to face Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming elections. On October 16, Trump addressed US voters in a 60-minute-long town hall in Miami. However, when questioned about his tax returns, Trump refused to release it. When NBC’s ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie mentioned the bombshell report by New York Times about Trump’s tax returns, US President not only said “I am under audit” but also denied releasing the details because of “common sense” and “intelligence”.

US President said that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) "treats me very badly". When the moderator mentioned that there is no law that would prohibit him from showing his tax returns, Trump said that "nobody in their right mind would do that" but assured that his tax returns are under audit which is a process and added that he doesn’t owe money to any “sinister people”.

Donald Trump said, “I am under audit. No person in their right mind would release, prior to working out the deal with the IRS. And I’ll go a step further. I’m treated very badly by the IRS. They treat me very, very badly.”

Image Credits: AP