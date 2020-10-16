Donald Trump Says He Won't Release Details On Tax Returns, Cites 'common Sense'

US President Donald Trump refused to give details about his tax returns during the 60-minute-long town hall in Miami on October 16. When the NBC’s ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie mentioned the bombshell report by New York Times about Trump’s tax returns, US President not only said “I am under audit” but also denied releasing the details because “common sense” and “intelligence”.

US President said that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) "treats me very badly". When the moderator mentioned that there is no law that would prohibit him from showing his tax returns, Trump said, "nobody in their right mind would do that" but assured that his tax returns are under audit which is a process and added that he doesn’t owe money to any “sinister people”.

Donald Trump said, “I am under audit. No person in their right mind would release, prior to working out the deal with the IRS. And I’ll go a step further. I’m treated very badly by the IRS. They treat me very, very badly.”

When Guthrie said “there is no law or rule that prohibits you from releasing your tax returns,” Trump replied, “No, except common sense, and intelligence, and having lawyers that say… Because I would love to release them, and as soon as we come to a conclusion, I will release them, and very gladly.”

Read - Donald Trump Town Hall: Netizens Hail Woman Of Colour Showing Support For POTUS

“I don’t owe money to any of these sinister people,” he added.

Read - Trump Says Lungs Were 'a Little Bit Infected'

Read - Harris: Trump Has Weird Obsession With Obama-Biden

Trump denies knowledge of QAnon conspiracy theory

Apart from Trump’s tax returns, the Republican contender was subjected to several direct questions. While Trump and Guthrie appeared to have heated discussions on a range of topics including the issue of white supremacy, Trump was asked about the QAnon conspiracy group and he was reluctant in answering. US President said, "I just don’t know about QAnon.”

When the moderator further pressed by saying "you do know", Trump replied, “No, I don’t know!” However, he had retweeted the post by the controversial group. When asked about why he reported the video if he didn't know about the group, Trump reiterated that a retweet is not an endorsement.

Read - Donald Trump Town Hall: Woman Tells POTUS 'You're So Handsome When You Smile'

Read - Donald Trump 'honoured' To Have Support From Jorge Masvidal For 2020 Elections



