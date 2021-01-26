US President Joe Biden Claims That The Country Will Achieve Herd Immunity By Summer

US President Joe Biden has claimed that the country will achieve herd immunity by summer as mass vaccinations will be available by spring. In a televised address, he added that the milestone of herd immunity will be accomplished once vaccines become available to a majority of people. "I feel confident that by summer we're going to be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity”, said Biden.

'We can get it done'

Biden recently took to the office and said that his immediate goal would be to get 100 million vaccinations administered in his first 100 days in office. He said, “I think we'll be able to do that this spring, but it's going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we've ever tried in this country”. Motivating the citizens, he said, “I feel good about where we're going and I think we can get it done”.

Earlier Biden said that it can take a long time to beat the pandemic. He said that he will shut the virus but it cannot be done in two months as everything requires time. Recently, Dr Anthony Fauci said that President Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days would mean that about 67 million Americans should be protected from the deadly coronavirus. He explained that the president's goal refers to 100 million shots, not people as current vaccines require two shots. He also said that the goal could be hard to meet.

Biden, last week, picked Dr David Kessler to help lead Operation Warp Speed which aims to expedite the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine jabs across the American territory. Dr Kessler, a paediatrician and lawyer by profession, had led the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during both the Obama administration as well as the Clinton Administration. The appointment marks a major step towards the incoming leader’s vow to deliver 100 million vaccine shots in the first 100 days of his administration. Working alongside Gen. Gustave F Perna, Kessler would be charged with the manufacturing, distribution and the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

