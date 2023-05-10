US President Joe Biden To Meet PM Modi During Papua New Guinea Visit

US President Joe Biden will meet Prime Minister Modi in Papua New Guinea later this month, as per the press briefing released by the US State Department. The Biden administration has released a press briefing in which they have shared that the US president would meet PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Pacific Islands leaders meet. The meeting between the Pacific Islands' leaders has been considered historic and would be future-oriented.

Joe Biden and PM Modi to meet soon!

The announcement came on May 9 through the official press release by the Biden administration. "In Papua New Guinea, President Biden will meet with Prime Minister Marape of Papua New Guinea and other Pacific Island Forum leaders to follow up on the first-ever US–Pacific Island Summit in Washington, DC last fall," read the press statement while sharing details related to the upcoming meet. The leaders would be discussing measures to strengthen "co-operation on challenges critical to the region and to the United States such as combating climate change, protecting maritime resources, and advancing resilient and inclusive economic growth," read the press briefing. Further, the White House also shared that Biden's visit would be the first visit by a sitting US President to the Pacific Island country.

