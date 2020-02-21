Cong Attacks Govt For Sidelining The Oppn, Says 'Trump's Visit Must Not Be A PR Exercise'

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Friday questioned the motive of the visit. Sharma said that the visit is important to India as India and the US share bilateral relations. Sharma also mentioned that since the US has declared India as a developed nation there are chances of them levying new trade measures that can affect our country.

Addressing a press briefing Sharma said, "Donald Trump is on a visit to India. India and US have bilateral relations. INC understands the importance of this partnership and supports this partnership. This tour is important for both countries. Be it financial, nuclear, space technology and agriculture. We need this cooperation. But, some incident has recently happened which effects this tour. India is terminated from the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). The US has termed India a developed nation. By this, India is in a list of those countries in which trade measures can be levied on us anytime by the US."

READ | Trump Says Will Talk 'business' With PM Modi As 'India's Tariffs Highest In The World'

Further suggesting various issues that can be discussed by the government during the visit Sharma said, "The US president has already spoken of his views on India-China relations. Joint research should be there in the defense sector. Three things, national integrity, self-interest, and national interest should be taken care of. This should not be a mere PR exercise and photo session. We expect that when there is such a friendship, then there should be a solution of H1B visa issues. Our professionals contribute to the Social Security Contribution and they don't get refunds for the same. GSP should be restored back. If we fail to do this, this won't be a good outcome for India."

Lastly, speaking about the preparation made by the government for the visit, Sharma said, "Walls constructed to hide the poor. This is the mindset of the Indian and Gujarat government. The Indian government has claimed that Nagrik Abhinandan Samitee is organizing this event. What is this Committee? When was it formed? When was it registered? From where is it getting money? The fact is that the government is pooling money in this. The approvals are coming from the government. They should not lie on this. They can speak openly about this. An imaginary Samitee is being formed and this is not good. Wherever posters are placed, which have photographs of Trump, his wife, PM Modi, Vijay Rupani. This visit should be for the whole country, in this, the opposition has also been kept aside."

READ | Donald Trump To Visit India With Senior Advisor And Son-in-law Jared Kushner

'Namaste, President Trump'

India is set to roll out the red carpet for the visit of US President Donald Trump on February 24-25. Trump and PM Modi would participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram, during his visit. They will also inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium, which is going to be the largest cricket stadium in the world. The US President will visit Agra as well.

The grand roadshow, planned along a 10-km decked-up stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, will have both President Trump and PM Modi leading the crowd in the latter's home state Gujarat. The US President would then visit the Sabarmati Ashram, which served as an epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's stay there. They will also address a big crowd in the largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The event was named as 'Kem Cho Trump' by the locals in the anticipation of his visit to the state. However, the Centre after due consideration and to give a national theme to the event renamed it as 'Namaste, President Trump'. This will be Donald Trump's first-ever visit to India as US President.

READ | BIG: Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner To Come To India Along With US President Donald Trump

About GSP

On June 1, President Donald Trump has terminated India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key GSP trade programme after determining that it has not assured the US that it will provide "equitable and reasonable access" to its markets. The Generalized System of Preference (GSP) is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

READ | CISF Assures Monkeys Will Not Create Trouble During US President Trump's Taj Mahal Visit