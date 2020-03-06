Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Says 'Hinduphobia In America Is Real,experienced It'

United States Representative from Hawaii, Tulsi Gabbard on March 5 took to her Twitter handle to talk about the rising Hinduphobia in America. Gabbard shared a post of another user named Sheenie Ambardar, who in her tweet had shared an alleged Hinduphobic encounter between an Indian-American and an Uber driver in the United States. Tulsi while sharing the post said that she herself had experienced Hinduphobia during her election campaigns for the ongoing presidential race.

Tulsi, who is one of the 3 candidates left in the Democratic presidential nominee race, went on to target the political leaders and media in the United States and accused them of not only tolerating Hinduphobia but further fomenting it. While sharing the post, Tulsi said that it was just one example of what Hindus face every day in the United States.

Unfortunately, Hinduphobia is very real. I've experienced it directly in each of my campaigns for Congress & in this presidential race. Here's just one example of what Hindus face every day in our country. Sadly, our political leaders & media not only tolerate it, but foment it. https://t.co/60MDtszQHf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 5, 2020

The post that Sheenie Ambardar had shared was from an unnamed Facebook user who had written about her 'traumatic experience' that she faced while travelling in an Uber taxi. According to the post, the anonymous girl was targeted for her religious and ethnic identity by an Uber driver who after confirming that she was an Indian Hindu started ranting about the recent Delhi violence and how "Hindus are killing Muslims in India".

Blatantly biased news & anti-Hindu propaganda has real-world consequences for innocent people.#Uber you need to find & fire this driver. #Hinduphobia in America is REAL. pic.twitter.com/MVZXtOIaTV — Dr. Sheenie Ambardar, M.D. (@DrAmbardar) March 4, 2020

Delhi violence

Violence in North East Delhi erupted on the night of February 23 after local BJP leader Kapil Mishra allegedly threatened to clear out the protest sites within three days if Delhi police failed to take any action. People were protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed in the Indian parliament on December 11.

As per reports, the pro-CAA group arrived at an anti-CAA protest site on the morning of February 24 and refused to leave until demonstrators left the area. Violent clashed broke out between groups and in several areas of North East Delhi. The riots that lasted for three days killed at least 43 people and left 100 others injured.

