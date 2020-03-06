The Debate
Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Says 'Hinduphobia In America Is Real,experienced It'

US News

United States Representative from Hawaii, Tulsi Gabbard on March 5 took to her official Twitter handle to talk about rising Hinduphobia in America

Tulsi Gabbard

United States Representative from Hawaii, Tulsi Gabbard on March 5 took to her Twitter handle to talk about the rising Hinduphobia in America. Gabbard shared a post of another user named Sheenie Ambardar, who in her tweet had shared an alleged Hinduphobic encounter between an Indian-American and an Uber driver in the United States. Tulsi while sharing the post said that she herself had experienced Hinduphobia during her election campaigns for the ongoing presidential race. 

Read: 'I Was Shot By Anti-CAA Protestors', Claims Journalist Who Was Attacked During Delhi Riots

Tulsi, who is one of the 3 candidates left in the Democratic presidential nominee race, went on to target the political leaders and media in the United States and accused them of not only tolerating Hinduphobia but further fomenting it. While sharing the post, Tulsi said that it was just one example of what Hindus face every day in the United States. 

Read: Government Not Ready To Discuss Delhi Riots, Wants To Spread 'vivaad': Cong's Kapil Sibal

The post that Sheenie Ambardar had shared was from an unnamed Facebook user who had written about her 'traumatic experience' that she faced while travelling in an Uber taxi. According to the post, the anonymous girl was targeted for her religious and ethnic identity by an Uber driver who after confirming that she was an Indian Hindu started ranting about the recent Delhi violence and how "Hindus are killing Muslims in India".

Read: NSA Ajit Doval Defends Police Amid Delhi Riots Criticism; 'one Wrong Doesn't Depict All'

Delhi violence

Violence in North East Delhi erupted on the night of February 23 after local BJP leader Kapil Mishra allegedly threatened to clear out the protest sites within three days if Delhi police failed to take any action. People were protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed in the Indian parliament on December 11. 

As per reports, the pro-CAA group arrived at an anti-CAA protest site on the morning of February 24 and refused to leave until demonstrators left the area. Violent clashed broke out between groups and in several areas of North East Delhi. The riots that lasted for three days killed at least 43 people and left 100 others injured. 

Read: Delhi Riots: Crime Branch To Investigate Only Murder Cases, Say Sources

Image Credit: AP
 

