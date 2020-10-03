Kellyanne Conway, Former Advisor To US President Donald Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

US President's former advisor Kellyanne Conway tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an event at the White House along with several others who also contracted the virus. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Conway announced that she has contracted coronavirus and has been experiencing mild symptoms. She is currently under quarantine as advised by the doctors. Kellyanne Conway's diagnosis came to light just hours after Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

Donald Trump Hospitalised

Less than 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump was hospitalised in consultation with his physicians. The White House informed that Trump will be spending a 'few days' at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre. As per a report by The Associated Press, the White House also stated that the hospitalisation is just a precautionary measure while adding Donald Trump will continue working from the presidential suite of the office which is fully equipped to ensure that the President can continue his official duties.

Read | Trump Returns To Twitter After COVID-19 Diagnosis, Posts Video Clip About Hospitalisation

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Read | Obama Wishes Trump Speedy Recovery From COVID-19, Says 'we're All Human Beings'

On Friday, United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 after one of the President's close aide got infected with the virus. The 74-year old Republican President's age had put him at a higher risk of complications. As per the initial statement issued by the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Donald Trump was only experiencing 'mild symptoms' and was also experiencing 'fatigue'. As per the statement, the US President received an antibody cocktail as well. On the other hand, Melania Trump is reported to be suffering from a 'mild cough and headache'. Taking to Twitter, the First Lady had initially announced that the couple was 'feeling good' and would be quarantining together.

Read | Trump Admitted To Hospital In Less Than 24hrs Of Testing COVID-19 Positive

Read | Biden: Trump Diagnosis Is 'bracing Reminder' Of Virus Stakes