US Reports 31,905 New Coronavirus Cases And 691 Deaths In 24 Hours

On June 19, the United States reported 31,905 new coronavirus cases as well as 691 virus-related deaths. According to the John Hopkins University coronavirus database, the United States has reported a total of 2,220,961 positive coronavirus cases which is the highest number of infections in the world. The US also has recorded a death toll of 119,112 since the beginning of the virus.

Crisis in the US worsens

As per reports, the state of New York is the worst-hit state in the United States. New York has recorded 31,015 coronavirus deaths alone while 69,377 people have recovered from COVID-19. The state of New Jersey is the second most affected state in the United States with a death toll of 29,209 according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus database.

1 million infected in Brazil

Brazil has reported over 1 million positive coronavirus cases and has the second-highest number of coronavirus infected in the world after the United States. Brazil has also recorded a death toll of 48,954. Brazil is followed by Russia that has till now reported 576,162 coronavirus cases and only 7,992 deaths.

On June 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that America had been ineffective in its response to the deadly epidemic and claimed that Russia's response to the pandemic was better than the United States. Putin also added that the reason the US had so many cases and deaths was that US President Trump’s political interests got in the way of an effective coronavirus response.

