US Reports 41,586 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 338 New Fatalities

The United States has confirmed at least 41,586 new coronavirus cases and 338 COVID related fatalities on June 29, according to a tally by John Hopkins University. The total number of coronavirus cases in the US stands at 2,590,582 taking its total death toll to at least 126,141. According to the reports, the health authorities warned that there has been an increase in average daily new cases in the country along with a spike in hospitalizations. With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, several states in the southern part of the country have recorded a huge surge in the coronavirus infections. This comes as the coronavirus infections in the country surpassed 2.5 million with over 126000 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

READ: Testing Stepped Up As Number Of New Coronavirus Cases Surges

As of June 23: More than 2.3 million #COVID19 cases have been reported in the U.S., with 40 states and jurisdictions reporting more than 10,000 cases. See how many cases have been reported in your state or county here: https://t.co/wiuFBKR3Uh pic.twitter.com/UbfeLUso6m — CDC (@CDCgov) June 24, 2020

United States is one of the worst-hit nations with President Donald Trump being heavily criticised for his handling of the crisis. He was also criticised for not wearing a mask in public despite his administration's recommendations. The COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the global economy and put many people out of jobs.

READ: US NSA Says Trump Wasn’t Briefed On Russian Bounties, Lambasts Officials For Leaking Info

WHO: “We’re in this for the long haul”

While many countries have started lifting COVID-19 restrictions to kickstart the plunging economy, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned on June 29 that “we’re in this for the long haul”. The coronavirus contagion has now infected over 10.3 million people across the globe and has caused over half a million deaths but WHO Secretary-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that it is “not even close to getting over”. Nearly six months after the first coronavirus clusters were reported in China, the WHO chief noted that “the virus still has a lot of room to move”.

READ: Donald Trump Thinks Wearing Masks Is 'personal Choice' But Has 'no Problem' With It

READ: Donald Trump Says He's Getting 'very Good' Numbers In Internal Polling, Slams 'fake' Polls

Image: AP