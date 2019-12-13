US Runner Who Assaulted Reporter Identified As Youth Minister From Georgia

The runner who assaulted a United States reporter while live on TV has been reportedly identified as Tommy Callaway, a youth minister from Statesboro, Georgia. Callaway was identified by internet users. He was also a youth group leader at his church and a Boy Scout leader. While talking to an international media outlet, Callaway's lawyer said that he regrets the situation and did not act with any criminal intentions. Callaway in an interview reportedly also claimed that he was caught up in the moment and was just trying to lift his hands up to wave to the audience on camera.

Alex Bozarjian, a reporter for a local news channel stood along the Savannah Bridge Run route and described the race on live TV for the viewers watching from home. However, as the enthusiastic runners waved on the camera and cheered from the background for the shot, there was a man who smacked her hip and Bozarjian can be seen in a state of shock and stuttered over her words. Because the identity of the man who 'violated' the reporter was not known, Bozarjian took to Twitter to call him out and said that no one should suffer something like that anywhere in the world and said the man 'embarrassed' her.

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

READ: Talk Show Host Claims Women Reporters Trade Sex For Stories 'all The Time'

READ: Pakistani Reporter Caught In A Hilarious Moment During A Live Broadcast

Internet users enraged

Soon after the incident was shared on the internet, reporters, journalists, all over the world sympathised with Bozarjian and criticised the man who has 'no shame'. A good number of netizens applauded the US reporter to have handled the entire situation with 'grace' and did not 'let' the incident hinder her professionalism. People also believe that if a man took such a step against a woman on regional news, 'he has no fear of consequences'.

You handled it with grace, my friend. This is not acceptable and the community has your back 👊🏼 — Emma Hamilton WJCL (@EmmaHamiltonTV) December 7, 2019

I think according to the law, that constitutes "assault and battery"... So he most definitely could be brought up on charges. Sorry you had to deal with this. So uncalled for!!! — Gary Stephenson (@GStephenson_Wx) December 7, 2019

READ: 'Unusual' Fitbit Activity At 4am Helps Reporter Catch Her Boyfriend Cheating

READ: Atlanta Newspaper Criticizes Film’s Take On Late Reporter