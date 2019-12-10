'Unusual' Fitbit Activity At 4am Helps Reporter Catch Her Boyfriend Cheating

American sports correspondent Jane Slater recently took to Twitter to share how she caught her boyfriend cheating on her with the help of Fitbit. A senior NFL reporter's tweet prompted Slater to share her tale in which she explained how she received a Fitbit as a Christmas gift from her boyfriend. She also said that the couple even bonded over the device as they synced up their activities so that they could motivate each other. However, things changed when her now ex-boyfriend's physical activity levels spiked on the app at 4 am.

An Ex Boyfriend once got me a Fitbit for Christmas. I loved it. We synched up, motivated each other... didn’t hate it until he was unaccounted for at 4am and his physical activity levels were spiking on the app 🥴wish the story wasn’t real. https://t.co/npRkLJYYz0 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 5, 2019

Spoiler alert: he was not enrolled in an OrangeTheory class at 4am. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 5, 2019

'Trust no one. Ever'

Slater's story also received a lot of replies. She even managed to receive thousands of likes and retweets. Many netizens responded by telling their own cheating story while some shared some insights on similar cases. Many internet users also expressed their opinion on the situation. A netizen wrote, “A Fitbit was recently used as evidence of the time of death in a murder case. The husband's alibi was proven to be a lie when he claimed that he saw his wife alive when he went for his jog. The activity on the Fitbit she was wearing when her body was found nailed him”. Another user wrote, “Been there. Didn’t find out though Fitbit though. My ex’s physical activity would have only spiked for like 90 seconds so it would have been practically unnoticeable anyway”.

Every story I hear like this makes me feel better and better about being single. — Amber Harding (@TheAmberHarding) December 5, 2019

Sounds like you jumped to conclusions, Jane. Maybe he was a former three year high school football letterman like me who rises at 4 am every morning to run routes in cleats. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 5, 2019

Every female who reads this is about to get their man a fit bit. — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) December 5, 2019

