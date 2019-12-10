The Debate
'Unusual' Fitbit Activity At 4am Helps Reporter Catch Her Boyfriend Cheating

US News

NFL reporter Jane Slater recently took to Twitter to share how she caught her ex-boyfriend cheating on her with the help of an 'unusual' Fitbit activity.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Unusual

American sports correspondent Jane Slater recently took to Twitter to share how she caught her boyfriend cheating on her with the help of Fitbit. A senior NFL reporter's tweet prompted Slater to share her tale in which she explained how she received a Fitbit as a Christmas gift from her boyfriend. She also said that the couple even bonded over the device as they synced up their activities so that they could motivate each other. However, things changed when her now ex-boyfriend's physical activity levels spiked on the app at 4 am. 

'Trust no one. Ever'

Slater's story also received a lot of replies. She even managed to receive thousands of likes and retweets. Many netizens responded by telling their own cheating story while some shared some insights on similar cases. Many internet users also expressed their opinion on the situation. A netizen wrote, “A Fitbit was recently used as evidence of the time of death in a murder case. The husband's alibi was proven to be a lie when he claimed that he saw his wife alive when he went for his jog. The activity on the Fitbit she was wearing when her body was found nailed him”. Another user wrote, “Been there. Didn’t find out though Fitbit though. My ex’s physical activity would have only spiked for like 90 seconds so it would have been practically unnoticeable anyway”. 

Published:
