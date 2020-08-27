US Sailor Being Investigated Over Fire Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

A US Navy sailor is being questioned by investigators in connection to the massive blaze that engulfed the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, causing extensive damage in July. Reportedly, the information regarding the ongoing enquiry was shared by two US defence officials. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) has identified the sailor, serving on board the ship, as a potential suspect that may have started the fire.

Reportedly, another official said that the enquiry is still underway and no charges have been pressed against anyone yet. The nearly one week-long fire wreaked so much destruction that the Navy is now debating on whether to keep the large amphibious assault ship in service.

A navy spokesman Lt. Timothy Pietrack reportedly said that the navy will not comment on the ongoing investigation in order to safeguard the integrity of the process and all those involved. Pietrack also added that they have nothing to announce currently. As per reports, several search warrants were executed at the sailor’s house and property. However, the sailor’s name and rank have been kept under tight wraps.

Fire breaks out on USS Bonhomme Richard

The massive blaze occurred on the morning of July 12, in a storage area above where Marine Corps vehicles are mostly stored on the USS Bonhomme Richard that looks like an aircraft carrier. As per reports, sailors were starting to fight the fire when a subsequent blast caused the vessel to be evacuated. The devastating fire quickly grew, spreading to the ship’s hangar deck, where it spread through most of the ship’s upper decks and continued to grow with great force.

The massive blaze raged for five days before it was finally doused. Reportedly, the navy officials at that time said that when the flames were at their peak, the temperatures reached as high as 1,200 degrees.The navy is currently conducting four investigations in connection with how the massive fire broke out and the wide-spread damage caused by it. After overlooking all the destruction in July, the Navy’s top admiral Mike Gilday had reportedly questioned whether to repair the billion-dollar Navy warship that has been in service since the late 1990s.

The ship was designed to support the operations carried out by the Marine Corps. The navy warship can carry Marines and equipment for a Marine expeditionary unit and land them in hostile territory via landing craft or helicopters. It can also provide air support by helicopters or attack aircraft.

