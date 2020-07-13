US: 17 Sailors And 4 Civilians Injured In Fire Aboard Ship At Naval Base San Diego

As many as 21 people suffered minor injuries after an explosion caused a fire on board a ship at Naval Base in San Diego, military officials said on Sunday. The fire broke out on USS Bonhomme Richard in the morning, said Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet.

A total of 17 sailors and four civilians were hospitalized with minor injuries Raney said without providing additional details. Previously, officials said one person was hospitalised for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is being investigated. It was unclear what causes a blast and consequent fire on the 255-meter amphibious assault vessel. The flames emitted huge plumes of dark smoke visible around the city.

Fire occured during maintenance

The San Diego Naval Base is the home port to USS Bonhomme Richard and the ship was undergoing routine maintenance when the fire occurred. Around 160 sailors and officers were on board that time, far less than the thousand usually on the ship when it’s on active duty. All crew members were accounted for the incident. Immediate response of local base and shipboard firefighters aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard helped in dousing the fire in time.

The 23-year-old ship can deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles. Due to its age, a fire could be more destructive, especially if it spread to the engine room and other tight spaces with machinery. Two other docked ships, USS Fitzgerald and USS Russell, were moved away from the ship ablaze, officials said.

(With inputs from agency)