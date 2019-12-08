US: Secret Santa Recruits Bus Drivers To Give Out Thousand Of Dollars To Random Strangers

In a heartwarming video, an anonymous secret Santa has recruited some bus drivers from Milwaukee to be his real-life elves and distribute real money among random passengers. According to reports, Secret Santa is an anonymous wealthy businessman who around Christmas time every year travels the country and distributes $100, $200 to random strangers. He is known to find his targets in thrift store usually.

Doing good deeds for random strangers

This year Secret Santa decided to change his modus operandi and recruit bus drivers to hand out cash to unsuspecting passengers. According to reports the Secret Santa choose bus drivers from the Milwaukee County Transit System and choose those that have a history of doing kind deeds. These selected bus drivers spent the rest of the day giving out thousands of dollars worth of $100 bills.

Read: Two Hotel Managers Get 6 Months Sentence For Thrashing Bus Driver & Conductor

Read: Police Hunting For Man Who Threw Bag Of Poop At Bus Driver In Melbourne

Talking to the local media, the bus drivers said that it was not always about the money, most of the time the people were overwhelmed by the unconditional kindness that was being shown to a complete stranger, the drivers also added that the experience was as impactful for them as it was for the people receiving the cash. They added that this was an experience that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

As Christmas comes closer small acts of kindness are becoming more common and people realize that sometimes it is a small good deed that can get immense joy to people. In the latest viral video that is winning hearts on the internet and has already garnered over 8.5 million views shows a delivery man's cheerful response to a holiday surprise. A delivery man in the US discovered that the house he was delivering a package to had left him a holiday basket full of goodies.

Read: Bengaluru Bus Driver Makes Passengers Breathe Easier By Keeping A Mobile Garden In His BMTC Bus

Read: Delivery Man's Cheerful Reaction To Getting A Holiday Basket Is Winning Hearts