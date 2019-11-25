Police Hunting For Man Who Threw Bag Of Poop At Bus Driver In Melbourne

A bus driver from Melbourne's north had a bag filled with human faeces thrown at him during his shift earlier this week. Victoria Police are hunting for the man who has been described as a Caucasian, aged 30-40 and has a beard. This is not the only poo-related incident to come out in Australia.

Shocking incident

The bus driver was so shocked by the incident that he has yet to return to work. He was present in the bus in Melbourne when a man threw a bag from outside into the driver's cabin. During the incident, the perpetrator was said to be wearing a beige beanie, a yellow and black high-visibility jumper with a hood and dark pants which had a white stripe down each leg. According to Sergeant Todd Little, the contents of the bag went all over the driver, and the driver believed that it was human faeces because it was quite runny. As a result, the human faeces were on the driver's face and went into his eyes.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor's 'fluid Movement' Will Set Your Monday Straight; Trainer Shares Video

Read: Karisma Kapoor: Best Looks Of The Diva In Her Modern And Desi Outfits

The offender, unfortunately, ran off immediately after the incident but was captured on the bus's CCTV camera. The Victorian police have released images of the incident in the hopes that someone can identify the man who threw the bag at the driver.

Incidentally, this is not Australia's first bizarre poo-related stories.

More poo-related incidents...

Last month, a woman had defected in front of the office of public relations star Roxy Jacenko. Jacenko posted the clips which showed a blonde-haired lady defecating outside the Betty PR Sydney office.

Jacenko was not at all pleased that someone had decided to use her office as a toilet. It was later discovered that the lady had been doing the deed for the past three weeks.

Read: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Get All Cozy At Armaan Jain’s Birthday Bash; See New Pic

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Good Newzz Actor Does Not Mind Being The Subject Of Gossip