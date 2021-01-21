US Senator Berates Biden For Rejoining Climate Pact ‘for Paris Citizens’, Netizens React

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on January 20 riled up liberals on the internet after he claimed that the US president Joe Biden entered the country back into the climate change multinational pact ‘Paris Agreement’ as he only cared about “Paris citizens”. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Texan senator who was lambasted by Congress lawmakers for failing to uphold law and order during the Capitol siege said: “By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”

Shortly after he fired the ignorant tweet where Cruz believed that the Paris Agreement was all about benefitting the residents of the French capital, the internet took to schooling him that the pact was a multilateral environmental treaty between 197 nations that the 44th US president Barack Obama signed in course of his concluding days of the presidency. Former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement formally after he declared that global warming was a “hoax” concocted by the Chinese regime to weaken the competitive industrial power of the US. On June 1, 2017, Trump announced that the US was abandoning the pact, causing a stir internationally. Instead, Trump introduced an America First Energy Plan to strengthen the fossil energy industry.

By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 20, 2021

Senator defends America's interests

In his tweet, senator Cruz berated the newly sworn-in president for signing the US back into the deal that the former President had withdrawn from, just a few hours into the office. Biden reversed Trump’s climate policy by rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement as he signed executive orders in the Oval Office in the presence of media. The senator berated Biden defending American economic interests, saying that the President was more interested in Paris than the Pittsburghians. Cruz made that remark as the agreement, primarily about climate change with nothing to do with Paris citizens, was signed in Paris.

Several commenters dropped tweets to educate the Texan senator about the pact. Many others labelled Cruz “utterly misguided”, “dumb” among many other slanders, as one wrote, “By signing the Abraham Accords, Donald Trump indicated he’s more interested in the views of people named Abraham than Americans with other names.”

You do understand the Paris Climate Agreement is called the Paris Climate Agreement because that's where it was signed, right? It doesn't really focus on the "citizens of Paris." Also, 197 countries have signed the agreement, so... — David Badash (@davidbadash) January 21, 2021

You need to be expelled from the Senate for insurrection. https://t.co/p3Mn2pCea0 — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) January 21, 2021

Ted how can you get mad about saving the environment when you tried to destroy our democracy? — Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) January 21, 2021

By signing the Abraham Accords, Donald Trump indicated he’s more interested in the views of people named Abraham than Americans with other names.



See how dumb that sounds? https://t.co/FcOGAVdKeX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2021

By signing the Geneva convention, President Chester Arthur showed he's more interested in the views of the Swiss than ... https://t.co/N2lKZdv6KB — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 21, 2021

By signing the treaty of Westphalia, Louis XIV indicated he’s more interested in the views of the burghers of Osnabruck and Münster than the townspeople of Saint-Jean-de-Monts. https://t.co/BAoYQgB3OJ — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 21, 2021

Ted Cruz isn’t actually this dumb. He’s well aware that this is a UN agreement negotiated *near* Paris, not by the citizens of Paris.



He just thinks so little of his supporters that he chooses to lie and mislead. Bottomless bad faith. https://t.co/gVHEd2dzIE — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 21, 2021

Holy, I know more about the Paris Climate Agreement than you do, and you're a senator and I wrote MINIONS. https://t.co/C98Tl4e2fx — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) January 21, 2021

...And this from a man who wanted to throw out the VOTES of the citizens of Pittsburgh. https://t.co/TiPILgEnJ5 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 21, 2021

You tried to overthrow your own government. https://t.co/EL41fA1B8n — Liam O'Brien (@VoiceOfOBrien) January 21, 2021

