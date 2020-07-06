Senior US Diplomat To Visit Seoul, Tokyo To Discuss North Korea's Denuclearisation

US special representative to North Korea Stephen E. Biegun will be on a four-day visit to South Korea and Japan to discuss bilateral and global issues including denuclearisation of North Korea. US State Department announced on July 6 that Biegun, who also serves as Deputy State Secretary, will meet South Korean and Japanese officials to further strengthen coordination on the final, fully verified denuclearisation.

Biegun took the charge as Deputy State Secretary in December 2019 and his boss, Mike Pompeo, has shown tremendous faith in him, calling his deputy an important addition to maintain momentum in executing a foreign policy that advances America’s interests. Last month, South Korea’s chief nuclear negotiator Lee Ho-hoon held a meeting with US officials after he arrived in Washington amid rising tensions with North Korea.

Lee Do-hoon’s unannounced visit to the United States came days after North Korea blew up the joint liaison office near the South Korean border and cut all communication lines with Seoul. The South Korean Foreign Ministry said that the diplomat held discussions with Biegun, who had led denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea, and other US officials.

North Korean defiance

According to media reports, the diplomats assessed the ongoing situation on the Korean peninsula and discussed responses. However, North Korea has repeatedly warned the United States against commenting on inter-Korean affairs and recently, a Pyongyang official said that it is in Washington’s interest if it wants to smoothly conduct the presidential elections.

Ahead of the scheduled visit, a North Korean diplomat said on July 4 that Pyongyang does not feel the need to have talks with the United States. North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said that negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington will not work and the latter will use it as a political tool, adding that there will be no change in North Korea's policy.

