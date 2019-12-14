US Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Trump's Appeal To Shield Financial Records

The United States Supreme Court has decided to take up President Donald Trump’s appeal against demands of his financial records made by House of Representatives committees and a New York prosecutor. Though the demands are not the part of impeachment proceedings, the Democrats-led committee wants Trump’s bank records, tax returns or other materials to probe corruption or foreign meddling in the election process.

“We are pleased that the Supreme Court granted review of the President’s three pending cases. These cases raise significant constitutional issues. We look forward to presenting our written and oral arguments,” said Jay Sekulow, legal counsel to the President.

Cyrus Vance, a Democrat and Manhattan District Attorney, is looking into the finances of the Trump Organization and his family real estate business for a criminal investigation. Vance had sought tax returns of the US President for the investigation but after the court agreed to hear Trump’s appeal, it is almost final that it can’t be retrieved before June even if the Court rules against his appeal.

Pelosi reacts

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the top court agreed to hear cases related to oversight of the President’s financial records, including the Mazars and Deutsche Bank cases.

“Unfortunately, the American people will now have to wait several more months for final rulings. We are confident that the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, will uphold the Constitution, the rulings of the lower courts and ensure that Congressional oversight can proceed,” said Pelosi. “The Congress will continue to conduct oversight For The People, upholding the separation of powers that is the genius of our Constitution,” she added.

Meanwhile, Trump took to Twitter to cry foul against the entire impeachment process, after the House of Representatives approved two charges against him, saying it was not fair for him to get impeached when he did “absolutely nothing wrong”. “The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate. They are so bad for our Country!” he tweeted.

