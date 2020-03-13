US Supreme Court Building Closes To Public Amid Coronavirus Dread

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the United States Supreme Court will reportedly be closed to the public until further notice, a spokesperson said on March 13. While speaking to an international media outlet, the Court spokesperson further added that the decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees. However, he also said that that building will remain open for 'official business'.

According to reports, the case filing deadlines are not extended and the court will continue to work but justices are scheduled to take the bench in person for oral arguments until March 23. Furthermore, public events and gathering have also been cancelled across the country due to the rapid spread of the deadly virus. Washington DC Mayor, Muriel Bowser also declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as the number of infections in the nation's capital climbed.

Wahington is also one of the hardest-hit states by coronavirus. On Wednesday, a staffer for US Senator Maria Cantwell was also tested positive for Coronavirus. Cantwell's office is also closed for the week and the staff was told to work remotely.

As per reports, seven federal lawmakers since Sunday, including Senator Ted Cruz, have announced that they are self-quarantining after coming into contact with people who tested positive for coronavirus. The west coast state has also reported more than a quarter of the national cases and 24 of the 32 deaths confirmed on Thursday. Currently, the US has approximately 1,832 confirmed cases and the deadly virus has also claimed 41 lives in the country.

Death toll worldwide surpasses 5,000

As per reports, schools and colleges in Italy, Iran, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and elsewhere have also been shut. The deadly outbreak has further led leaders around the world to roll out bans on big gatherings and stricter travel restrictions. The outbreak has also disrupted flight demand and several airlines have also suspended or modified services in response. Governments worldwide have stepped up efforts to halt the spread of the virus as it has already affected more than 100 countries.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,815 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 22 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 5,082.

