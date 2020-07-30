US Surpasses 150,000 Mark For COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Continue To Surge

In a distressing development, the United States has surpassed the 150,000 mark for COVID-19 related death, just six months after the first case of novel coronavirus was reported in China.

According to the John Hopkins University tracker, the US has the highest number of COVID-19 death in the world with the total tally reaching 150,034 on July 29, Wednesday. More than 4.3 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the country since the start of the pandemic.

US economy shattered

According to the reports, the infection has spread across America’s sunbelt -- from Florida to southern California and is most likely to spread into central states over time. The pandemic has shattered the US economy, with the jobless rate above 11% in June. Many states have reimposed lockdown restrictions as the surges in cases continues.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been being criticised for reopening schools at the peak of the pandemic. According to the reports, the daily increase in cases has crossed the highest daily record reported by any European nation during the outbreak of the pandemic.

Moreover, the COVID-19 has shattered the tourism global economy. In the first five months of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an estimated loss of $320 billion in the global tourism revenue, threatening the livelihoods of millions of people, said the United Nations on Tuesday, July 28.

In a statement, the Madrid-based World Tourism Organisation said that the gross revenue loss between January and May is "more than three times the loss during the Global Financial Crisis of 2009". It added that the lockdown restrictions, put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, have shattered the travel sector with international tourist arrivals plummeting about 56 percent.

Image Credits: AP