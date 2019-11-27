US Teen's TikTok Video On Chinese Detention Camps Breaks Internet

A US teenager posted a video discussing the brutalities faced by Uyghur Muslims in China who are incarcerated in detention camps. The Tik Tok video posted on social media was disguised as a make-up tutorial and attracted millions of views. The teenager now claims that her Twitter account has been suspended.

Feroza Aziz, a 17-year-old US teenage managed to create a 40-second video that talks about the situation in China where according to the draconian policy of China, several Uyghur Muslims are being captured and put in the detention camps. She started the video by giving a short make-up tutorial about how to curl your eye-lashes.

'Need to spread awareness'

Aziz said that the current times in China represent another Holocaust. The Uyghur Muslims are “being murdered, tortured, raped, receiving shock therapy, “and they are forced to eat pork, drink or even change their religion. Aziz emphasizes that there is a need to spread awareness about the genocide against Muslims. In the video, she highlights the wonder of technology and social media that can help raise the voice of those in distress and reach out to those that can bring about a change. It is the need of the hour, to talk about people being killed in Columbia by their government or America separating little children from their families in the name of patriotism.

Her message was loud and clear, that all lives should be given equal value. She said, “We got the UN to step in and help Sudan because we spread awareness, so we can do the same thing for China.” She further added, “ We can’t be silent on another holocaust that is bound to happen. We can’t be another failed generation of “what could’ve, should’ve, would’ve”. We are strong people. We can do this. Only if we try.” The video was viewed 1.4 million times and "liked" nearly 5,00,000 times.

