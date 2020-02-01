US Tells Citizens To Reconsider Travel To Pakistan, No Visit To Balochistan

The United States advised its citizens to reconsider any visit to Pakistan and raised the travel alert to the highest level for provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Highlighting the threat of terrorism and kidnapping, the US State Department issued the advisory asking its citizens to not travel at all to the immediate vicinity of the Line of Control (LoC) due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

“A local history of terrorism and ongoing ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian as well as local military and police targets,” the department said in a statement.

The department said that terrorists may attack with little or no warning targeting markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. It added that the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in Pakistan due to the security environment.

“The U.S. Consulate General in Peshawar is unable to provide any consular services to U.S. citizens,” read the advisory.

Read: Injured Constable On Nagrota Encounter: 'We Will Neutralize Whoever Pakistan Sends'

It has advised not to travel to the India-Pakistan border due to the presence of militants group in the area and periodical exchange of gunfire and artillery fire across the LoC by India and Pakistan. Citing the only official crossing point between the two countries, Wagah in Pakistan and Atari in India, the US asked its nationals to confirm the status of the border crossing prior to commencing travel.

Read: Pakistan Super League Removes Indian Production Partners IMG-Reliance Ahead Of PSL 2020

Active terror groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to the state department, active terrorist and insurgent groups frequently attack civilians, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), government offices, and security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which includes the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

“Do not travel to Balochistan province. Active terrorist groups, an active separatist movement, sectarian conflicts, and deadly terrorist attacks against civilians, government offices, and security forces destabilize the province, including all major cities,” the department advised.

Read: 'Narendra Modi Is My PM': Kejriwal Beats Back Pakistan's Attempt To Meddle In Delhi Polls

Read: Pakistan Minister Tries To Meddle In Delhi Elections, Makes 'defeat Modi' Appeal