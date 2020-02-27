TikTok Challenge Gone Wrong: Man Nearly Downs Under Frozen Lake While Performing Stunt

A US TikTok star named Jason Clark has left the internet speechless after he shared a TikTok video in which he was frozen under the ice while performing an outdoor stunt. He explained the scary incident in a post on Instagram to his 4 lakh followers detailing his encounter with death.

He said that while he was trying to do a stunt for his outdoor adventure account, he got trapped under a thick sheet of ice and was stranded because it immediately froze. Explaining further, Jason added that he had accepted he wasn’t going to make it. "I have never been this close to dying," he wrote in the caption of the horrifying video. “ I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice”, he added.

He is trapped under ice sheets

He is speaking about the moment in the video when he struggles to spot some opening on the ice sheet to get out. He can even be seen hitting the sheet hard to make a crack in order to escape out of the freezing water. He further added, “When I flipped around and felt solid ice, I thought I was at the hole.” “Instead”, he said, the "dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away."

At this point, Jason gathered all his energy and kicked himself through the ice sheet realizing that if he did not make ample efforts, he would end up losing a life. He also spoke about how the person who was filming the video could not grasp the severity of the situation and thought he was joking.

Read: Oscars 2020: Why Was Jennifer Aniston Missing From The Biggest Event In Hollywood?

Read: Oscars 2020: 'Gruesome Yet Larger Than Life', Once Upon A Time In Hollywood- A True Story

Internet was aghast at the incident and outpoured comments advising Jason to worry about his safety prior to performing such stunts. “Omg please don't ever do that again. You were clearly drowning. Please please Don't do this again. Others may see it and try it. The last thing we want is a death as a result”, wrote a user. “My only thoughts last night when I couldn’t sleep because of this is I’m so glad Sup was there so he could have revived you”, wrote another. Read some of the reactions of the concerned social media users here.

Read: Rapper Pop Smoke Shot Dead At Hollywood Hill In A Home Invasion: Report

Read: 'Stay Strong': Hollywood Showers Love On 9-year-old Who Was Bullied At School