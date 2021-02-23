'US To Continue Following India & China Troop Disengagement Reports Closely': State Dept

After India and China completed their disengagement process following the 10th round of Corps Commander-level talks in one part of border territory in Leh Ladakh, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the United States welcomes the ongoing efforts to deescalate the situation and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

"We are closely following reports of troop disengagement and we welcome the ongoing efforts to deescalate the situation. We will continue to monitor the situation closely as both sides work toward a peaceful resolution," Price said at a press briefing, reported ANI.

Referring to the possibility of a joint partnership with vaccine manufacturing, Price said, 'India and the US build on decades of a successful partnership in health and medical research, we are partnering to strengthen the global response to COVID-19.'

"US and India recently welcomed an initiative to collaborate through an international centre of excellence in research focused on infectious disease including Covid and we look forward to an overarching memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance health cooperation," he said, reported ANI.

Price also stated that to combat the disease and to recognise the importance of manufacturing critical drugs during this time, the US and India are working together on developing diagnostics therapeutics vaccines and making them accessible globally.

"India's pharmaceutical sector is strong and well-established and has long played a central role in manufacturing life-saving vaccines for global use. We are pleased that the US pharmaceutical industry has been coordinating with the Indian pharma industry since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Releasing a joint statement after the 10 round of Corps Commander Level meeting, the Ministry of Defence on Sunday apprised that both the sides had 'smoothly' completed the disengagement of forces in the Pangong Lake area. Hailing the disengagement as a 'significant step' forward, both sides said that it had a 'candid and in-depth' exchange of views on other issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The 10 round of discussions held on February 20 on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul meeting point had lasted for nearly 16 hours.

