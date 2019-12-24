US To Provide $300 Million In Military Aid To Ukraine, Trump Signs Bill Into Law

The United States national defence policy bill for the fiscal year 2020 has authorised $300 million in military aid to Ukraine, the US Embassy in Kyiv stated on Monday. President Donald Trump had last week signed the bill into law after it was approved by the Congress.

The aid was released under the National Defence Authorisation Act that strengthens US security assistance to Ukraine who faces threat from Russia. The United States has been a major military partner of Ukraine since 2014 annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation.

Read: Russia Signs Preliminary Gas Transit Deal With Ukraine Amid Difficulties

The National Defence Authorisation Act also imposed sanctions against a new Russia-Germany gas pipeline and according to media reports, the United States' biggest fear is that Russia will tighten its grip over Europe's energy supply and reduce the US' share in the lucrative European market.

However, talking about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the United States said that the pipeline may become a tool of force for Russia if not terminated.

Read: Russian President Putin Accompanied By 6 Bodyguards To Bathroom At Ukraine Summit In Paris

The infamous 'Ukraine aid' that started impeachment trial against Trump

The recent aid came amid United States President Donald Trump's pending impeachment trial in the Senate for allegedly misusing his office for political benefits.

President Trump reportedly asked his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into corruption charges against his political rival Joe Biden in favour of releasing the important military aid quickly.

According to media reports, Trump wanted to target Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election in the United States.

Read: US Withheld Ukraine Aid 90 Mins After Trump-Zelensky Phone Call

On December 18, Donald Trump was impeached on two articles by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

However, it looks like Donald Trump will be acquited of all charges in the Senate, where Republicans are in majority. Donald Trump became only the third US president to face an impeachment trial in the 243-year-old history of America.

Read: Ukraine President Zelenskiy Slams Russian TV For Cancelling His Comedy Show

