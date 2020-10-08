US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Harris, Pence Clash Over Trump's Tax Return

US Vice-President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris clashed over the taxes paid by President Donald Trump after reports emerged that the current commander-in-chief paid only $750 in federal in 2016 and 2017. During the only vice-presidential debate ahead of November elections, Harris said that it would be really good if Trump reveals whom he owes the money.

“When I first heard about it, I literally said 'you mean $750,000', and it was like 'no, $750’. We now know Donald Trump owes and is in debt for $400 million,” said the California Senator.

The US President has been facing heat over a New York Times report which claimed Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, largely because he reported losing much more money than he made. The report further said that Trump paid only $750 in federal taxes the year he was elected and $750 again in his first year in the White House.

“It will be really good to know who the President of the United States owes money to because the American people has the right to know,” Harris added.

'Not accurate'

Defending the allegation, Pence said that the US President is a businessman and a job creator who has paid “tens of millions of dollars in taxes.” He cited Trump’s statement on the report, saying the “public reports are not accurate”. However, the Republican candidate failed to come up with an accurate response to the alleged tax avoidance.

During the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Trump had claimed that he paid “millions of dollar in taxes” but declined to reveal the exact amount. He said that he attempted to avoid taxes and stressed he doesn’t “want to pay tax”. He added that private investors “go through the laws” to avoid tax unless “they are stupid”.

"I paid millions of dollars in taxes. Millions of dollars in income tax," he said.

