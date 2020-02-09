US: Woman And Her 6 Kids Die In House Fire, Father Suffers Injuries Trying To Save Family

In an unfortunate incident, a mother and her six children lost their lives when a fire broke out and charred their home in the state of Mississippi, the United States authorities reported on February 7. According to reports, the father was the lone survivor in the family after the fire burned down the house located in Clinton, Mississippi.

Father tried to save his family

Clinton's spokesperson, Mark Jones stated that the father tried to save the family and suffered smoke inhalation, burns, cuts and bruises. Jones further added that the father was immediately taken to a local hospital for necessary treatment but wanted to stay at the scene.

According to reports, the officials looking into the fire incident released the names of the family members: Brittany Presley (33), Landon Brookshire(15), Lane Presley(13), Lawson Presley(12), Grayson Presley(6), Malcolm Presley(4) and Felicity Presley(1)

According to reports, the aftermath of the incident showcased the charred remains of a single-story house along with the burnt remains of an SUV. Toys, clothes, furniture etc were seen lying in the yard of the wrecked house. Burglar bars were also seen attached to the windows and on strewn around the lawn, fuelling questions if the burglar bars hindered the family's escape.

Canton Public School District offers their condolences

The Canton Public School District posted a message on their Facebook handle for Brittany Presley, a second-grade teacher at Reuben B Myers Canton School of Arts and Sciences.

"The Canton Public School District is saddened by the tragic loss of one of its teachers and her six children in a house fire in Clinton. MS. Mrs Brittany Presley, a second-grade teacher at Reuben B. Myers Canton School of Arts and Sciences, and her son, a pre-k student at the school, will be sorely missed in our district"

"Principal Alphia Myers says Mrs Presley was a team leader who was a good, nurturing, and loving teacher who gave her all for her students. Her compassionate heart and giving spirit will forever live on in the hearts of the countless lives she touched"

"Superintendent Gary Hannah, the faculty, staff, and the entire student body offer their heartfelt sympathies to her husband, family, and those who loved her for their loss. Our prayers are with you during this difficult time. Monday, counsellors will be at the school to help our students and staff deal with their grief. We are asking everyone to keep this family in your thoughts and prayers."

