US Woman Gets Uber Copter As Cheapest Option, Netizens Can't Keep Calm

In a bizarre incident that shocked netizens to the core, a woman from New York was trying to book a cab to John F Kennedy Airport from her home when she realised that the cheapest Uber ride available was a helicopter. The woman was shocked to her core when she noticed that the Uber is offering a helicopter ride that is cheaper than the normal UberX she usually takes. The woman took a screenshot to share the unusual happening with her followers on Twitter.

Read: With Eye On Middle Class, Uber Launches New Campaigns For Auto, Moto

Shocking Uber price

The woman named Nicole Johnson shared the information with her followers following which she received all kinds of hilarious responses. The post went viral in no time as people were shocked to see a cab costing more than a helicopter. While an UberX would have cost her $126.84, an Uber Pool ride would have cost her $102.56, an Uber Copter ride which should have been expensive of all, showed a rent of $101.39. Uber offering cheap helicopter rides was enough to get the internet started and that is what happened.

Read: Uber Files Appeal To Regain London Taxi Licence In Urban Markets

Uber, the ride-hailing company initially launched the helicopter service for its Platinum and Diamond members in July 2019. Now the company has rolled out the service for normal commuters as well. The ride can cost you anything from $200 - $225 per person and will vary by demand. However, netizens on Twitter couldn't believe that an UberX was costing more than a ride in a helicopter. Here are some of the best reactions by Twitterati.

Read: US: Sikh Uber Driver Racially Abused, Strangled By Passenger

Take the helicopter!!!! You won’t regret it!!! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 23, 2019

I would've booked that copter so damn fast.... — Pasch....it sounds like cash (@Tao_Pasch) December 24, 2019

it probably like this pic.twitter.com/zUmK8t17gb — bea cukai (@brosisallowed) December 24, 2019

Me going home from work in my Uber helicopter: pic.twitter.com/14ILnDaDOA — NEXT🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽 (@leeknelly) December 24, 2019

Read: Eight Year Old Earns $26 Million To Become The Highest Paid Youtuber In 2019