USA, Not China Will Set International Agenda By Working Alongside Partner Countries: Biden

With an aim to strengthen the American sources and its positioning with its allies globally, the Biden administration via White House on Wednesday released guidelines under the Interim National Security Strategic Guidance, that focusses on restoring the credibility of America making it stronger in terms of leadership globally. The Biden administration through its guidance clarifies that it is America, not China, who will set the international agenda by 'working alongside partner countries to shape the new global norms and agreements'.

Referring to the US that the guidance intends to show as a 'just global leader that welcomes all alliances and seeks ethical growth', the Biden administration writes "By bolstering and defending our unparalleled network of allies and partners, and making smart defense investments, we will also deter Chinese aggression and counter threats to our collective security, prosperity, and democratic way of life."

'Will defend China's neighbours'



It pitches that the US will position itself militarily and diplomatically to defend its allies and reads "We will support China's neighbours and commercial partners in defending their rights to make independent political choices free of coercion or undue foreign influence. We will promote locally-led development to combat the manipulation of local priorities."

The guidance aims to re-establish America as it grabs the once-in-a-generation opportunity to upgrade US' advantages, at home and abroad, said the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Biden through this guidance 24-page guidance calls all the partner nations to come together, so America can work with them to address the current global issues like the pandemic and the economical crisis that has followed.

'Will together rise against authoritarian countries like China'



He stressed the need to stand against authoritarian countries like China, because of whom democracy has been receding while only nationalism is on the rise. The guidance states "We face a world of rising nationalism, receding democracy, growing rivalry with China, Russia, and other authoritarian states, and a technological revolution that is reshaping every aspect of our lives. Ours is a time of unprecedented challenges, but also unmatched opportunity."

An excerpt from the guidance reads 'We have to understand our strength and vitality here at our home,' referring to the broader concept of national security. It calls upon the world leaders to understand America's position and its sources of national power like the US' diversity, dynamic civil society, innovative and technological base, America's democratic values, broad deep network of alliances, as it further reads "Our task is to ensure these advantages endure, by building back better at home and reinvigorating our leadership abroad. From a position of renewed strength, America can meet any challenge."

'America's stronger addressing common challenges together'



The Biden administration acknowledged that America's strength is doubled when it works with other nations to address common challenges like sharing costs, military cooperation, and businesses. These and more the guidance reads 'will widen the scope of cooperation for America and other countries.'

"We will recognise that our vital national interests compel the deepest connection to the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and the Western Hemisphere. And we will be mindful of both our values and our interests as we engage partner nations," the guidance jots referring to Biden's intentions of forming stronger alliances.

The document also conveys that America is aimed at working on shared objectives with the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). "We will deepen our partnership with India and work alongside New Zealand, as well as Singapore, Vietnam among others. Recognsing the ties of shared history and sacrifice, we will reinforce our partnership with Pacific Island states," another excerpt from the guidance reads.

