Video: Grandma Dresses Up As Unicorn To Meet Grandkids Amid Lockdown

A New Jersey grandmother strapped on a rainbow-hued unicorn costume to meet with grandkids amid the coronavirus pandemic to be able to hug them. In a video that emerged online, Maureen Sweeney strolled down the street dressed as a unicorn to bid hello to the kids as Hugh Dillon, her son, captured footage on the May 24th of their reunion and posted on Instagram.

While she resided in the vicinity, particularly a few blocks away from her grandchildren, this was the first in several months that Maureen was able to finally hug the kids in her embrace in a memorable reunion. As of March 17, the state of New Jersey, the hardest hit after New York, enforced the ban on the households meeting with the relatives. As per local reports, total movement restrictions were imposed as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered people to stay home, banned all gatherings and told non-essential retail businesses to close by 9pm. Therefore, Maureen had a little chance to be able to greet the grandkids as she visited after almost two months.

As per the video, the grandma can be seen walking toward her grandkids as they run across the road to hug her. A young boy, wearing a red t-shirt could be seen running towards her and jumps in excitement as she approaches near the house. The other boy can be seen in a yellow shirt and helmet, also jumps and hugs the woman later muttering that the hug “was awesome!”

Netizens delighted over vibrant reunion

Users viewed the footage over 2,000 times on Instagram and were mesmerized by the hearty reunion of the family. “Grandmom will always find a way to get things done,” wrote one Instagram user. “Thank you so much for sharing this beautiful moment,” wrote another, “Cried tears of joy.” “This is so adorable. Definitely something my Mom would do. Lately, she has been putting a big purple plastic tablecloth over herself because she couldn’t take not hugging me & my Daughter. Much needed hugs & then we blow air kisses,” wrote the third.

