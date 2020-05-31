African Union Commission Condemns 'discriminatory Practices' Against Black People In US

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission has condemned the death of George Floyd who died in police custody. The Chairperson reiterated the Union's support for the people in the US and rejected their ''discriminatory practices''. The death of George Floyd has sparked a huge reaction across the globe. Many world leaders have expressed their concerns regarding the treatment of minorities and racial discrimination.

From Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Labour leader David Lammy in the UK, to Turkish President Erdogan to Michelle Bachelet to the former president of Chile Martha Louise, to the Princess of Norway - the representatives have voiced their concerns over the incident and its ramifications. The Chairperson of the African Union has also condemned the death of George Floyd and reminded the US of the Resolution on Racial Discrimination.

''Recalling the historic Organisation of Africa Unity (OAU) Resolution on Racial Discrimination in the United States of America made by African Heads of State and Government at the OAU's First Assembly Meeting held in Cairo, Egypt from 17 to 24 July 1964, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission firmly reaffirms and reiterates the African Union's rejection of the continuing discriminatory practices against Black citizens of the United States of America,'' read a statement from the office of the Chairperson.

The US urged to ensure the elimination of discrimination

Mahamat also urged the US authorities to work towards the elimination of discrimination. ''The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns the murder of George Floyd that occurred in the United States of America at the hands of law enforcement officers and wishes to extend his deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. He further urges the authorities in the United States of America to intensify their efforts to ensure the total elimination of all forms of discrimination based on race or ethnic origin,'' read his office's statement.

46-year-old Goerge Floyd died on a street in police custody. A shopkeeper had called police suspecting that Floyd had a fake $20 bill. Officer Derek Chauvin who attended the complaint could be seen in a viral video with the officer placing his keen on his neck. The video was taken by an onlooker in which Floyd could be heard saying he couldn't breathe. The death of George Floyd has triggered unrest across the country with reports of violent clashes and loot.

