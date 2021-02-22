Last Updated:

Video Of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Being Lovingly Attacked By A Dog Takes Internet By Storm

A resurfaced video of  New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is taking rounds on social media following National Love Your Pet Day.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

A resurfaced video of  New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is taking rounds on social media following National Love Your Pet Day. A beefy English bulldog named Charlie is one of AOC’s most devoted constituents and in the clip, he could be seen licking her face all over. AOC appears to have been knocked over by the affectionate doggo onto a street grate and is seen laughing while still on the phone as Charlie attempts to lick her. 

According to reports, the video was shot when Ocasio-Cortez was still a Congressional candidate. The video was reshared on February 21 by Twitter page Voto Latino. AOC even retweeted the post and said that indeed she was on a call. According to NBC, the US Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, was on a conference call in the Bronx when Charlie spotted her walking. 

Netizens say ‘dogs can sense good humans’

Since shared, the video has gone on to garner nearly five million views. The clip has received overwhelmingly positive reactions from several netizens. While some users wrote that “dogs can sense good humans,” others added, “For what it's worth you deserve a little puppy love. Thank you, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez”. One user jokingly also added, “I know No one cares but the 1st thought that came to my head after that's awesome, is if the former guy had this happen to him he would be screaming for The Secret service to shoot the dog”. 

AOC raises money Texas relief efforts

Meanwhile, after she helped raise nearly five million dollars in assistance across the state for Texas relief organisations, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited the Houston Food Bank that is working to aid those in need after suffering from the historic winter storm. According to Associated Press, AOC, Texas Democratic US Representatives Sylvia Garcia, and Shelia Jackson Lee appeared Saturday at the Houston Food Bank to help hand out supplies to those in need. The New York Congresswoman came to Texas after she set up a donation website for contributions that will be split evenly between 12 Texas organizations to get on-ground relief to residents.

