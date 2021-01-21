'We're Back In The Paris Climate Agreement': Biden Announces Just Hours Into Presidency

The new United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that the US plans to re-enter the Paris climate accord hours after swearing in. The accord was a landmark international agreement which was signed in 2015 to limit global warming,

Under the Donald Trump administration, US had left the agreement in 2020. However, the new President Joe Biden signed an executive order to rejoin into the Paris climate agreement on Wednesday, as per reports. "We are going to combat climate change in a way we have not done so far," he said in his inaugural sppech.

We're back in the Paris Climate Agreement. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 21, 2021

READ | 'No Time To Waste': Joe Biden Sends First Tweet As US President, Promises 'bold Actions'

Emmanuel Macron welcomed US back to the Paris Agreement

France President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to extend best wishes to Biden and to welcome the country back into the Paris Agreement.

To @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris.

Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people!

We are together.

We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 20, 2021

READ | Joe Biden's Administration To Focus On Domestic Terrorism After Capitol Riots

The Paris climate accord is a legally binding international treaty on climate change which was adopted by 196 Parties at COP 21 in Paris in 2015, and entered into force in 2016. It aims to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. Experts suggest that this move sends out a strong message that the US is prepared to cooperate in the fight against climate change and to reclaim the leadership role it once held.

Meanwhile, The 46th US Presiden sent his first tweet after taking oath on January 20 and noted that 'there's no time to waste'. He not only informed that he will be heading to the Oval Office on Wednesday but also said that he will deliver 'bold' actions for instant relief for Americans. In the first speech, officially as the president, Biden said that the Inauguration Day was a celebration of democracy and that the "the will of the people has been heard." He noted the challenges ahead of his administration and even thanked his predecessors of both parties.

(With Agency Inputs)

READ | Joe Biden To 'immediately' Mend Ties With WHO, Will Attend Executive Meeting: Report

READ | Joe Biden Inauguration: Bomb Threat At US Supreme Court, Washington DC On High Alert