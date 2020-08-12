Kanye West's Campaign Blames 'faulty IPhone Clock' For Filing Ballot 14 Seconds Late

As Kanye West filed his ballot 14 seconds after the deadline, his presidential campaign reportedly blamed his ‘notoriously faulty iPhone’ for the delay. According to international media reports, West registered in Wisconsin about 14-seconds late after which his campaign explained various reasons why the delay happened.

West’s lawyers reportedly blamed the celebrity’s iPhone clock and called it ‘faulty’. His campaign has been arguing that the American rapper belongs on the presidential ballot even though he turned his nomination signatures a few seconds after 5pm on August 4.

A drawback was faced by West after a 23-page document was filed on August 10, which stated that an Election Commission staffer informed that his campaign aide turned in the nomination papers after the deadline. According to state law, the papers had to be filed by ‘not later’ than 5pm.

Kanye’s campaign hindered

However, West’s lawyer Michael Curran reportedly explained that a statutory provision does not distinguish between minutes and seconds. Curran said that for the average observer, arriving before 5:01pm is arriving ‘not later’ than 5pm. Further, he reportedly said that the phrase “not later” may indicate that the seconds from 5:00:00 to 5:00:59 are still considered within 5pm.

He reportedly went on to argue that the States law should accept Kanye West’s nomination paper since his campaign was also hindered by an ‘overly aggressive’ Democratic operative and media. He reportedly added that the state officials also locked their agency’s door. Curran reportedly said that the Commission should find that the nomination paperwork was not timely filed due to the locking of the Commission’s doors.

The recent 23-page document was filed in response to two challenges to West’s nomination papers. While the first was that the papers weren’t timely delivers, another challenge raised issues including illegible signatures. Meanwhile, Democrats reportedly allege that republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in several states to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. As per reports, Wisconsin is also expected to be a key swing state in the race after US President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.

(Image: AP)

