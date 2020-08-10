Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Return To Miami After Their Week-long Family Getaway

Hollywood reality star Kim Kardashian West returned to Miami from her vacation in the Dominican Republic after the family took a break to the foreign land. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West visited the Dominican Republic as they wanted to spend some private time away with their family. Pictures of Kanye and Kim exiting the plane in Miami have gone viral.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West land in Miami

In the pictures, Kim can be seen holding her youngest daughter while exiting from the airline. She wore a nude coloured tight dress with a brown coloured pattern. She wore some comfortable footwear and had her hair braided to the back. Kanye West, on the other hand, looked casual as he wore a light coloured hoodie and a pair of brown coloured trousers. He wore a pair of white colour kicks and was seen holding his mobile phone as he exited the plane. The couple landed in Miami on Sunday after the vacation in the Dominican Republic for an entire week.

According to People magazine, Kim and Kanye are now getting along and they both seem much happier. The magazine also stated that Kim Kardashian West is trying to find a way to save her marriage with the rapper and they were hence seen going on a family vacation together. However, it also claims that Kardashian West had a lot of stress due to her husband’s bipolar episodes and looking after the well-being of the children.

A source told People magazine that Kanye West is enjoying his time with his family as of now. The source added that he is in a 'good place' and that he feels 'inspired', creatively.

They are most likely to continue their family vacation in Colorado as well. An insider also told the magazine that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West travelled to the Dominican Republic to focus on their marriage. Kanye West on Friday shared a video on his Twitter account where he is seen dancing along with his eldest daughter North West.

In the video, the rapper can be seen dancing to the viral social media trend. Kanye got out of the vehicle and shook a leg to a song, while his eldest daughter followed suit. In the video, Kim Kardashian West can be heard laughing in the background as well.

