Rick Ross Shares Unreleased Verse From Kanye West's 2016 Song During Verzuz Battle

Recently, Rick Ross and 2 Chainz had a face-off in another highly anticipated Verzuz battle. As the battle came to a close, many fans hoped to see their favourite would win. However, the internet was taken by a storm towards the end, when Rick Ross decided to share with the fans for the first time, an unreleased verse from a Kanye West song.

Verzuz battle: Rick Ross vs 2 Chainz

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz returned with Verzuz platform where they curate a DJ-like Instagram Live event. In the event, they choose two popular icons who face off each other in two 10-song rounds during 3-hour-long sessions on the Verzuz platform. This time, the face-off was between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz.

Rick Ross shared an unreleased verse from Kanye's song

As fans watched and enjoyed their favourite icon’s music, they also waited to see who would pull away with the win. It was in the final stage of the battle, that Rick Ross decided to share a treat with fans. He shared with them an unreleased verse that was supposed to be a part of Kanye West’s song Famous from the album Life of Pablo.

Unreleased Rick Ross “Famous” verse, was supposed to be on Kanye’s “Life Of Pablo” album#VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/BziTcMSwT8 — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) August 7, 2020

Why Rick Ross' verse did not get released?

In the year 2016, Rick Ross had a verse on Kanye West’s 2016 track Famous in the album The Life Of Pablo. The track was released with verses from Kanye, a hook by Rihanna and background vocals were given by Swizz Beats. However, the song received a heavy backlash from fans for its Taylor Swift reference. This was further worsened when West had displayed a nude sculpture of Swift and others in the song’s video.

Fans react to Rick Ross' unreleased verse

Apparently, Rick Ross stayed away from the controversies that followed with the official version of the song. When fans found out recently that Rick Ross’ version was taken off the song, they took to their social media handles to express their disappointment. Several fans were shocked that Rick Ross' verse did not make it to rapper Kanye West's song. Check out some of the fan tweets below.

WAIT A DAMN MINUTE YOU TOOK RICK ROSS OFF OF FAMOUS? @kanyewest — noemi (@NoemyeWest) August 7, 2020

Kim Kardashian husband really took Rick Ross verse off Famous? pic.twitter.com/sshgTbvl9u — Kel🏁🏁🏁 (@runKELdat) August 7, 2020

rick ross obliterated that famous beat — GLITTY LELOUCH (@silkpimpglitty) August 7, 2020

