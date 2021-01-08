White House Press Secretary Condemns 'appalling, Reprehensible' Mob Violence At US Capitol

The White House Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday condemned the mob violence at the US Capitol on January 6, saying that those who violently besieged the building were opposite everything, the current administration stands for. While speaking at a press conference, the White House Press Secretary called the violence appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way. She further said that the violence is unacceptable and those who broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

White House Press Secretary issues a statement

Lamenting the loss of lives and injury during the chaotic situation at the Capitol, McEnany thanked law enforcement officers, calling them 'true American heroes'. Asserting that now it is time for America to unite, to come together, to reject the violence we have seen, she said, "we are one American people under God." Speaking further at the press briefing, the White House Press Secretary informed that the White House was working for an orderly transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

US Capitol siege by Pro-Trump supporters

On Wednesday afternoon, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside the Capitol and marched into the building. Scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows to enter the building. Inside the building, rioters banged on doors, trying to push through doors and fought with police. As per reports, by 2 PM, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, which was sealed off and put on lockdown. Visuals from inside the Capitol show the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building. After the building was secured, at least four people have died, 52 have been arrested and over a dozen police officers have been injured.

Reports state that the siege on Capitol Hill occurred after President Trump had given a speech from the White House, urging protesters to march on the Capitol after making false claims of electoral fraud. Later, after the seige, Biden condemned the violence, urging Trump to 'stop this carnage' and 'do his Constitutional duty'. Trump, later gave a speech telling rioters to 'go home in peace', before formally conceding the election. DC police also said that two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee, as per reports.

