White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Defends Biden Administration's Immigration Agenda

White House ress secretary Jen Psaki in a press briefing defended President Joe Biden administration's immigration policy. She responded directly to former President Donald Trump who had said that Biden's rhetoric and policies have spurred a surge in migration at the southern border. Former Trump had slammed the Biden administration's immigration policy as "totally out of control".

We don't need Trump's advise

Jen Psaki in a statement said, "We don’t take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy, which was not only inhumane but ineffective over the last four years." She added, "We are going to chart our own path forward, and that includes treating children with humanity and respect, and ensuring they’re safe when they cross our borders". Jen Psaki's statement comes as the Former President slammed the Biden administration's immigration policy. The former President Trump in his statement said, “The Biden Administration must act immediately to end the border nightmare that they have unleashed onto our nation.”

Read: Smooth Psaki Shows New Tone In First Biden Press Briefing

Read: Meghan Markle And Harry's Interview Might Mark A 'turning Point'

Trump has criticised Biden's immigration policy

Trump in his statement has said, "The spiraling tsunami at the border is overwhelming local communities, depleting budgets, crowding hospitals, and taking jobs from legal American workers." Trump in his statement said that when he left office, they had achieved the most secure border but under Biden, it will soon be worse, more dangerous, and more out of control than ever before. He added that Biden has violated his oath of office to uphold our Constitution and enforce our laws. Biden administration’s Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday had defended Biden’s handling of US Mexico border immigrant crisis saying that it was ‘inherited’ and the whole system was gutted by Donald Trump. The new administration had to rebuild it entirely, “virtually from scratch.”

Read: Biden's Top Envoy Proposes Afghan, Taliban Conference To Create Interim Government

Read: Afghan Suspected Of Stabbing 7 Held In Custody In Sweden

(Image credits: AP)