White House COVID-19 Task Force Not Disbanding, Trump Says 'it Will Continue Indefinitely'

A day after hinting at disbanding the White House Coronavirus Task Force on May 5, United States President Donald Trump said that "Task Force will continue on indefinitely." Showering praises on the team, Trump took to Twitter on May 6 to laud their efforts and highlighted the achievements accomplished by the Task Force. The White House Coronavirus Task Force is headed by Vice President Mike Pence.

The US President hailed the team for doing "a fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future." Trump also mentioned that the country is now capable of producing ventilators in the thousands and has "many in spare". He further added that the US is now "helping other countries which are desperate for them." "Task Force will continue on indefinitely," Trump concluded.

The White House CoronaVirus Task Force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future. Ventilators, which were few & in bad shape, are now being.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

....produced in the thousands, and we have many to spare. We are helping other countries which are desperate for them. Likewise, after having been left little, we are now doing more testing than all other countries combined, and with superior tests. Face masks & shields,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

....gloves, gowns etc. are now plentiful. The last four Governors teleconference calls have been conclusively strong. Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people .... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

....to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

During a plant visit in Arizona, Trump had emphasised that the administration is now looking at a “different form”. “And that form is safety and opening. And we'll have a different group probably set up for that,” Trump added. During the tour Trump was asked why is now the time to wind down the task force when doctors are saying there might be a recurrence of coronavirus in the fall.

"Well because we can't keep our country closed for the next 5 years," he replied.

The US President has been pressing the need to reopen the economy while the infections continue to increase. During his visit to the mask facility, Trump had even admitted that "some people will be affected badly" by the decision but he asserted that "it's time to open America."

The decision to ease restrictions has been widely criticised as the US is among the worst affected countries with over 1.2 million infections. The country accounts for almost one-third of the worldwide cases, and has reported more than 72,000 deaths due to the infectious disease. Within the United States, New York has reported over one-fourth of the nationwide coronavirus cases and almost one-tenth of the worldwide cases.

