Trump calls Americans 'warriors', says 'some people will be affected badly' as US reopens

United States President Donald Trump on May 6 reiterated "it's time to open America for business again" while admitting that "some people will be badly affected" by the decision. While addressing a press conference, the US President laid down measures required for 'safely reopening' the economy. He also emphasized the need to help elderly people and those who are vulnerable.

In the video shared by White House on the official social media account, Trump noted that 'older and vulnerable Americans' will need help as the country plans to reopen safely.

"Safely re-opening will mean helping America's children and students resume their activities while protecting older and vulnerable Americans," Trump said. The US President recommended, "people over 60 to stay back for a while" as they are at the most risk. "At the same time we would like the schools to reopen for young children on time," Trump said.

Highlighting that coronavirus "pandemic forced our economy to close down during a time of record-setting growth", Trump assured that "we will have a different group for safety and reopening of the economy". Further emphasising the need to open the economy, Trump asserted, "People of our country are warriors. I'm not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected, yes, will some people be affected badly—yes, but we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon."

With more than 1.2 million coronavirus infections, the US is among the worst affected countries and has recorded more than 70,000 deaths so far. As the infections continue to increase, experts and citizens have been questioning the 'hurry' to ease restrictions. During the press conference, Trump was asked why is now the time to wind down the task force when doctors are saying there might be a recurrence of coronavirus in the fall. "Well because we can't keep our country closed for the next 5 years," he replied.

Trump lauds coronavirus task force

Earlier on May 6, Trump took to Twitter to laud the White House Coronavirus Task Force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence. A day after announcing plans to disband the task force, the US President hailed it for doing "a fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future." Trump also mentioned that the country is now capable of producing ventilators in the thousands and has "many in spare". He further added that the US is now "helping other countries which are desperate for them." "Task Force will continue on indefinitely," Trump concluded.

This came after Trump hinted on May 5 that the administration is considering disbanding the coronavirus task force as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. During a plant visit in Arizona, Trump lauded Vice President Mike Pence and the task force but emphasised that the administration is now looking at a “different form”.

