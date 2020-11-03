Mindy Kaling Says 'vote For Aunty' Kamala Harris As US Election Campaign Races To A Close

The US Presidential elections have now boiled down to the final moment where Americans can cast their votes to either the Republican candidate and current president Donald Trump or former VP and Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the very last time on November 3, 2020. This election in the US was termed to be one of the most crucial elections ever as it was headlined by the current government's effectiveness in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and how the Trump administration carried out governance for the past four years. Thus, overt support by Hollywood elites towards the Democratic party candidates was high. One Hollywood star, Mindy Kaling, was showing her complete commitment to the Democratic party by posting messages and videos on social media urging people to go vote and bring on the blue wave.

Just a few hours ago, Mindy Kaling took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself wearing a 'Vote For Aunty' T-shirt which featured a graphic iteration of Kamala Harris, the Vice President candidate from the Democratic party. This won't be the first time the actor has urged people to vote as Mindy Kaling's Instagram in recent days has been revolving around the US elections 2020. Check out her post below:

Mindy Kaling says 'Vote For Aunty'

This won't be the first time Mindy Kaling has shown her support for the VP candidate Kamala Harris, as the two belong to similar South Asian heritage. On October 25, Mindy Kaling had posted a video on her Instagram where she and Kamala Harris had shared a message for Americans to step out to vote. The two later on featured in an interview together where they talked about the importance of the current elections. Check out Mindy's interview with Kamala Harris below:

South Asian actor Kumail Nanjiani had joined forces with Mindy Kaling and other brown actors in order to organize a fundraiser for the Biden-Harris campaign. It was an informative programme which also featured other Hollywood personalities like Liza Koshy, Aparna Nancherla, and Lilly Singh. On the other hand, on the eve of the election night, Democratic Vice President candidate Harris expressed in a rally that America cannot afford another four years of Trump.

