US Election 2020: Kamala Harris Says 'done Talking' About Trump, Urges To 'elect Biden'

Amid ongoing US Election 2020, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris said on November 3 that she is “done talking” about Republican rival Donald Trump as “everything is at stake”. Not only did the California Senator expressed confidence in Biden but also mentioning the social issues roiling in the United States which can be handled by the former US vice president. In the last appeal to voters at Michigan, Harris urged people to vote because Biden has the ‘courage’ to speak up for the injustice in society.

"I am at a point now that I am done talking about the guy in the White House. We need to do that. Let's talk about the opportunity that is in front of us which is to elect Joe Biden," Harris said. "Think about long-overdue reckoning on racial injustice in the US. Joe has the courage to say "Black Lives Matter".

Today I’m thinking about the ancestors who, in the face of injustice and danger, put their lives on the line and fought for their rights.



Honor their sacrifice by voting before polls close: https://t.co/VbrfuqVy9P — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Biden who is currently leading with 131 electoral college seats had said that he will be an ‘American President’ if elected and will not differentiate between Republicans and Democrats. While Americans are eager to know who will be the next US President, Biden promised the supporters in Philadelphia to treat all states equally without discriminating between “red” and “blue” states based on their preferences. While talking about COVID-19 pandemic, the Democratic challenger assured that US would overcome the crisis by making “smart moves”.

“I promise you this, as I’m running as a proud Democrat if you elect me, I’m going to be an American President, there will be no red states or blue states just the United States of America,” Biden said.

“We have an enormous opportunity as a country. Not only we’re going to be able to overcome this virus by taking some smart moves but we’re going to rebuild the middle class. It built this country and Unions built the middle class,” he said.

Biden said Trump has ‘a lot of things backwards’

Before it was found out that a record number of people turned out to vote in US Election 2020, Biden has told his supporters that “We are going to have more people vote in this election than at any time in US history.” He also noted that Republican rival Donald Trump has “got a lot of things backwards” but according to former US Vice president, Americans are going to decide who becomes the next US President. Biden had urged people to use the power they have on November 3.

“The president [Donald Trump] is got a lot of things backwards. He thinks that he can decide that who gets to vote but guess what, the people are going to decide who gets to be president,” he added.

