YouTube Removes New Content On Donald Trump's Channel Citing Potential Violence

YouTube has announced that it has removed new content posted on the outgoing US President Donald Trump's channel amid fears of more violence erupting in the country. The announcement came on January 13 in the wake of US Capitol riots. Since Trump’s channel had its "first strike", uploads will be banned for a 'minimum seven days'. YouTube has also 'indefinitely' disabled the comments section on Trump's channel over safety concerns. Last week, an angry mob took over one of the most secure buildings in America and reports have suggested that planning was done on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The forums have taken drastic measures citing potential violence, especially till President-elect, Joe Biden is sworn-in on January 20. Further,

1/ After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

2/ Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section. https://t.co/1aBENHGU5z — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

Pence rejects calls to invoke 25th Amendment

Trump is being cornered in US politics, golfing world and even social media including Twitter permanently disabling his account. Democrats had been pushing US Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment that would remove a sitting President. However, Pence has said that he will not invoke the Amendment that would make him the acting President until Biden takes over even though the outgoing US VP was one of the targets of the rioters who stormed inside the Capitol, chanting, ‘Hang Mike Pence’.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, economic hardship for millions of Americans, and the tragic events of January 6th, now is the time for Americans to come together, now is the time to heal," Pence added that he invoking the 25th Amendment is not in the 'best interest'. Pence said. "But now, with just eight days left in the President's term, you and the Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment. I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," he added.

The 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, was adopted after the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and primarily deals with presidential succession and disability in the United States. Even though drafters of the 25th Amendment intended for it to be applied if US President is incapacitated or suffers from any form of illness, Cabinet members of Trump discussed the 25th Amendment on Wednesday urging Pence to invoke it. The 25th amendment allows removal of the US President by the vice president and cabinet if he is proven “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” and booth chambers let it pass with a two-thirds majority.

