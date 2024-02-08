Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

US NSA Jake Sullivan to Unveil Biden's Global Strategy in Davos Speech

The global community will be closely watching US NSA Jake Sullivan's speech, looking for clarity on the administration's diplomatic strategies.

Sagar Kar
AP
US NSA Jake Sullivan | Image:AP
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is set to deliver a crucial speech today at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The address will outline the Biden administration's strategy regarding ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as the intensifying competition between the United States and China.

Sullivan's speech comes at a pivotal moment as the administration grapples with challenges in two major conflicts where it holds significant interests. According to a report from Axios, President Biden is increasingly frustrated with the Israeli government's policies, particularly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, efforts to secure additional military aid for Ukraine have encountered obstacles in Congress.

Sullivan's address will shed light on US' future policies

The Biden administration faces scrutiny from U.S. allies in both the West and the Middle East regarding its handling of these crises. Sullivan's address is expected to shed light on the U.S. approach to the war in Ukraine, the Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza, and broader instability in the Middle East. Additionally, he will discuss the evolving relationship between the United States and China.

Here is what you need to know

A White House official provided insights into Sullivan's key points to Axios. Regarding the ongoing wars, Sullivan will emphasize that the U.S. and its allies are committed to demonstrating that aggression will not succeed, and resolute diplomacy can prevail. In the context of China, Sullivan will reiterate that the U.S. does not seek conflict but aims to compete actively in shaping the future of the international system.

The global community will be closely watching Sullivan's speech, looking for clarity on the administration's diplomatic strategies and its stance on these critical international issues. As tensions persist and alliances evolve, Sullivan's address is anticipated to provide valuable insights into the Biden administration's foreign policy priorities.

It remains to be seen how Sullivan's remarks will resonate with world leaders and whether they will contribute to shaping the trajectory of U.S. foreign relations amidst complex geopolitical challenges.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

