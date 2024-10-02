Published 13:53 IST, October 2nd 2024
US Vice Presidential Debate Sparks Internet Frenzy as Memes Flood Social Media
For 90 minutes, the two candidates discussed major issues like border policy, climate change, and the controversial migrant situation in Springfield, Ohio.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz participate in vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:53 IST, October 2nd 2024