Scientific analysis disclosed on Friday, Jan 12 that the "alien mummies" discovered at the airport in Peru's capital last October actually have entirely terrestrial origins. At a press conference in Lima, experts characterised the two small specimens found at the airport in Peru's capital last October as humanoid dolls, likely crafted from a combination of human and animal parts. Additionally, a three-fingered hand, thought to be from Peru's Nazca region was analysed and experts dismissed any association with extraterrestrial life, as reported.

"They're not extraterrestrials. They're dolls made from animal bones from this planet joined together with modern synthetic glue," said Flavio Estrada, an archeologist with Peru's Institute for Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences.

"It's totally a made-up story," Estrada added.

Discovered in the Lima airport offices of the courier DHL within a cardboard box, the two figurines were crafted to resemble mummified bodies adorned in traditional Andean attire. Following their unearthing, certain media outlets speculated about the potential extraterrestrial origins of these artifacts.

In September of the previous year, a Mexican congressional hearing showcased two diminutive mummified bodies characterised by elongated heads and three-fingered hands, sparking extensive media attention. Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan asserted that these bodies, allegedly around 1,000 years old and unearthed in Peru in 2017, were not associated with any known species.

Subsequently, the majority of experts discredited them as a hoax, likely composed of manipulated ancient human mummies combined with animal components, yet undoubtedly originating from Earth.

During the press conference in Lima, arranged by Peru's culture ministry, experts refrained from asserting any connection between the dolls discovered in the DHL office and the bodies showcased in Mexico. They emphasised that the remains in Mexico were also unequivocally terrestrial, dismissing any extraterrestrial association.