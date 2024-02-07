Austin Broderson, 19, fell off his horse and was dragged around the arena. | Image: Representative image

Advertisement

A 19-year-old cowboy sustained severe injuries when a horse stomped on his head and dragged him through an arena, described in an online fundraiser as "the most serious bareback riding accident in recent history." Austin Broderson was captured on film slipping off the side of the horse shortly after the eight-second buzzer sounded at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado on Monday, Jan 15.

Despite the rigging which resembles a suitcase handle and is positioned on top of a horse's back to secure a bareback rider, breaking apart, Austin Broderson's hands were still gripping it as the horse continued its race around the arena.

Advertisement

A harrowing video from the event depicted Austin Broderson a Casper College rodeo team member being dragged between the horse's hindquarters for nearly 20 seconds while it continued to stomp around.

Eventually, other riders managed to liberate Broderson from the horse's grip. However, by that point he had already lost consciousness and was reportedly bleeding heavily, as reported by a local news outlet.

Advertisement

Immediately after the incident, Broderson was swiftly transported to Denver Health Hospital where he spent the night in the intensive care unit. His injuries included internal bleeding, damaged artery, fractured hip, spinal bruises and loss of feeling in his arm. Meanwhile, his parents rushed to The Mile High City from their home in Alberta, Canada.

Despite the shocking turn of events witnessed by fans in the stands, Austin Broderson is anticipated to make a full recovery. The spectators reportedly fell silent and removed their hats in a display of concern as the harrowing incident unfolded before them.

Advertisement

A woman commented on Pro Rodeo Canada’s Facebook post about the incident, “It was by far the toughest rodeo wreck we have ever seen in life.”

“Austin is one tough cowboy,” she added.

Advertisement

Another one wrote, “The most horrible thing I’ve ever witnessed."

Samantha, his mother mentioned that doctors had to insert a stint in his arm to restore blood flow and the broken bone he suffered was in his nose.

Advertisement

“He’s not paralyzed,” his mother told to Pro Rodeo.

“His vertebra in his neck is fractured, but his spinal cord is intact,” she added.

Advertisement

An online fundraiser, aimed at assisting the family in covering Austin Broderson's medical expenses, acknowledges that the rider "has a long road ahead, but he's strong and determined, and we know he will do whatever it takes to overcome this."