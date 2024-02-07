Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

19-year-old Cowboy In A Serious Condition After Horse Stomps On Head, Drags Him Through Arena

Horse stomps on head, drags the cowboy through the arena

Manasvi Asthana
Austin Broderson, 19, fell off his horse and was dragged around the arena.
Austin Broderson, 19, fell off his horse and was dragged around the arena. | Image:Representative image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A 19-year-old cowboy sustained severe injuries when a horse stomped on his head and dragged him through an arena, described in an online fundraiser as "the most serious bareback riding accident in recent history." Austin Broderson was captured on film slipping off the side of the horse shortly after the eight-second buzzer sounded at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado on Monday, Jan 15.

Despite the rigging which resembles a suitcase handle and is positioned on top of a horse's back to secure a bareback rider, breaking apart, Austin Broderson's hands were still gripping it as the horse continued its race around the arena.

Advertisement

A harrowing video from the event depicted Austin Broderson a Casper College rodeo team member being dragged between the horse's hindquarters for nearly 20 seconds while it continued to stomp around.

Eventually, other riders managed to liberate Broderson from the horse's grip. However, by that point he had already lost consciousness and was reportedly bleeding heavily, as reported by a local news outlet.

Advertisement

Immediately after the incident, Broderson was swiftly transported to Denver Health Hospital where he spent the night in the intensive care unit. His injuries included internal bleeding, damaged artery, fractured hip, spinal bruises and loss of feeling in his arm. Meanwhile, his parents rushed to The Mile High City from their home in Alberta, Canada.

Despite the shocking turn of events witnessed by fans in the stands, Austin Broderson is anticipated to make a full recovery. The spectators reportedly fell silent and removed their hats in a display of concern as the harrowing incident unfolded before them.

Advertisement

A woman commented on Pro Rodeo Canada’s Facebook post about the incident, “It was by far the toughest rodeo wreck we have ever seen in life.”

“Austin is one tough cowboy,” she added.

Advertisement

Another one wrote, “The most horrible thing I’ve ever witnessed."

Samantha, his mother mentioned that doctors had to insert a stint in his arm to restore blood flow and the broken bone he suffered was in his nose.

Advertisement

“He’s not paralyzed,” his mother told to Pro Rodeo.

“His vertebra in his neck is fractured, but his spinal cord is intact,” she added.

Advertisement

An online fundraiser, aimed at assisting the family in covering Austin Broderson's medical expenses, acknowledges that the rider "has a long road ahead, but he's strong and determined, and we know he will do whatever it takes to overcome this."

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor Teases Cop Drama Deva, Says 'It's An Edgy Action Thriller'

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  5. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement